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Johnson's aides joked with ITV MSM about Christmas party in Downing Street while UK was in lockdown
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61 views • December 15, 2021
Johnson's aides joked with ITV MSM about Christmas party in Downing Street while UK was in lockdown
BUT SOMETHING OF GREAT SIGNIFICANCE WAS LEFT UNSAID.
https://rumble.com/vqtbn9-johnsons-aides-joked-with-itv-msm-about-christmas-party-in-downing-street-w.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Video Links:-
https://youtu.be/RfTsLjdb3Mc
Dec 9, 2021 • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to investigate after some of his aides were caught on video joking about holding a Christmas party during Covid-19 lockdown last year.
This Christmas my family and I will do as we please Neil Oliver on Government parties during Covid
https://youtu.be/d-G2doK-pJw
Government Aides, MSM, Party
---------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
BUT SOMETHING OF GREAT SIGNIFICANCE WAS LEFT UNSAID.
https://rumble.com/vqtbn9-johnsons-aides-joked-with-itv-msm-about-christmas-party-in-downing-street-w.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Video Links:-
https://youtu.be/RfTsLjdb3Mc
Dec 9, 2021 • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to investigate after some of his aides were caught on video joking about holding a Christmas party during Covid-19 lockdown last year.
This Christmas my family and I will do as we please Neil Oliver on Government parties during Covid
https://youtu.be/d-G2doK-pJw
Government Aides, MSM, Party
---------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
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