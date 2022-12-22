Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2954a - [DS] Thinks The American People Are Stupid, Omnibus Bill Is The Payoff To Criminals
111 views
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2954a - Dec 21, 2022

[DS] Thinks The American People Are Stupid, Omnibus Bill Is The Payoff To Criminals

The [DS] is now paying off the criminals via the Omnibus Bill. If this bill was needed to just to keep the government running it would not need to be this big and it would not being giving money to other countries and have all these ridiculous earmarks.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

