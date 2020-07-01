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Computer Aided Architectual Drafting Proves Spherical Earth Impossible
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54 views • July 01, 2020
By "SAR 27"
From the Macro to the Micro: Both the Macro and the Micro measurements must match or else the Sphere Earth Theory does not work.
The curve of the Sphere Earth is placed up against real-life dimensions. Flat Earth (Terra Firma) keeps gaining numbers, more than 200+ Proven Observable Repeatable Data Has Been Provided.
This Data is the very root of a Flat Level Plane Earth.
From the Macro to the Micro: Both the Macro and the Micro measurements must match or else the Sphere Earth Theory does not work.
The curve of the Sphere Earth is placed up against real-life dimensions. Flat Earth (Terra Firma) keeps gaining numbers, more than 200+ Proven Observable Repeatable Data Has Been Provided.
This Data is the very root of a Flat Level Plane Earth.
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