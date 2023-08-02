VAXX pushing communist governor killed by VAXX poison injections

Rest in peace, Governor.

Sheila Oliver, NJ lieutenant governor, dies at age 71.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, the first Black woman to serve as the state's Assembly speaker and as lieutenant governor, died Tuesday at the age of 71. The cause of death was not immediately disclosed, but Oliver had been in the hospital in recent days. "It is with incredible sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of the Honorable Sheila Y. Oliver, Lieutenant Governor of the State of New Jersey,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement announcing Oliver's death. "Tammy and I, and our children, are incredibly saddened and distraught to learn of the passing of our dear friend, colleague, and partner in government."

https://t.me/ChestyP/472

https://t.me/covidbc/12510

https://archive.fo/DGFgU

https://web.archive.org/web/20230801204053/https://twitter.com/LtGovOliver/status/1355907628761812992

https://www.northjerseyDOTcom/story/news/new-jersey/2023/08/01/sheila-oliver-nj-lieutenant-governor-dies-suddenly/70506110007/

