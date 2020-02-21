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YouTube Bans Christian Broadcaster TruNews For 'Hate Speech'
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90 views • February 21, 2020
Chris Menahan
InformationLiberation
Feb. 20, 2020
Christian pastor Rick Wiles' channel TruNews was permanently banned from Google-owned YouTube on Thursday for "hate speech."
Source: http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61224
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
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InformationLiberation
Feb. 20, 2020
Christian pastor Rick Wiles' channel TruNews was permanently banned from Google-owned YouTube on Thursday for "hate speech."
Source: http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61224
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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