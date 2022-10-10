FBI agents 'essentially had guns pointed at' my children: Mark Houck's wife

More details have emerged from the September 23, 2022 FBI raid on pro-life activist Mark Houck and his family. In this video, Ryan-Marie, Mark's wife, provides details of the raid and describes how agents "essentially had guns pointed at" her children, risking the entire family's lives. This video interview was initially created and published by TC Public Relations, whose website is https://tcpr.net, on October 6, 2022 in concert with the Thomas More Society (www.thomasmoresociety.org).





Watch even more pro-life and pro-family content at LifeSiteNews, and go one-step further by ensuring your loved ones receive our broadcasting for years to come by leaving a legacy with us today. Join our 25 year celebration — 25 Years: A Legacy of Life!





https://giveusd.lifesitenews.com/

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here:





https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Mark_Wide_101022

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here:





Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Mark_Wide_101022

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten