🔥FIRE FOR HEAVEN🔥

🙂 Fearuring USMC Homeless Veteran Robert Washington aka "Wash" from West Virginia



For the past 4 weeks, Cathy, Robert, and myself have stormed the most wicked sections of Spokane where children who have been trafficked from the Southern Border are being searched for, found, and watched over wherever possible.



We have been establishing relationships with the eyes and ears on the streets, distributing escape opportunities for those enslaved to sex trafficking, and providing an alternative to "911" when it comes to crimes being committed against women and children.



We have been ministering to the poor, dedicating Bibles to those wishing to have one, praying for those wishing to receive prayer, identifying predators, watching over homeless teens, removing trash from businesses, and pushing back darkness one Christlike act at a time.



Recently, we obtained information about one of the missing girls being seen with the same described white male in a white vehicle at a Trap House.



Robert, Cathy, myself, and 2 unnamed Members of the WSCC stormed the location. Unable to access the back with the password knock I obtained, we went to the front of the location.



While in the front, Wash was hidden from sight and witnessed how individuals were secretly accessing the Trap House in the rear once the door was barricaded.



During conversations with those securing the front, a woman knew one of the WSCC Members and assisted us. There was a mistaken identity on the girl and they have our flier with the alternative 911 to notify us if any Minors are entering or traveling the streets with perverts.



This Trap House is a dope den location and the incident recorded is not available for Public release due to ongoing operations.



Another location where children are being trafficked was provided to the WSCC yesterday and immediately followed up as with the Trap House.



An investigation involving Hispanic Males with tatted faces, vans, and kids is ongoing.

