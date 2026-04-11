THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 31: Blaspheming the Holy Spirit

The incarnated God-man was locked in an ongoing battle with the Pharisees. The sabbath day was a big event for the Jewish leadership and they were proud over not doing any work on the seventh day. Jesus wanted to heal people seven days a week and refused to back down when the Pharisees accused Him of violating the Mosaic Law.

The Pharisees were powerless to stop the supernatural work being done. Any healing should bring joy to the people watching, but in their depravity, these demon-possessed men ironically insisted the miracles of Jesus were actually from the Devil.

The Son of God responded to this outlandish claim and laid into the Pharisees for ascribing the work of the Holy Spirit to Beelzebub. Speaking ill of Jesus can be forgiven, but if you speak against Holy Spirit in such a manner, that transgression will carry forward into eternity. Don’t be that person.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1928.pdf

RLJ-1928 -- SEPTEMBER 3, 2023

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