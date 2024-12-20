© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Newman: Shots, AMERICA First: Trouble, X22 Report: Debt Ceiling, Wendy Bell: Shutdown | EP1417 - Highlights Begin 12/20/2024 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v618p32-ep1417.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Comment of the Day - Depompei:
https://rumble.com/v60wqtw-ep1416.html#comment-526822100
Comment of the Day - KRocky:
https://rumble.com/v60wqtw-ep1416.html#comment-526984955
*** :02
Alex Newman 12/20 - Leading Ob/Gyn Analyzes Vaccine Effects on Pregnant Women, Warns Against Shots
https://rumble.com/embed/v5yeob2/?pub=2trvx
***
AMERICA First 12/20 - Is Mike Johnson in trouble? Matt Boyle with Chris Stigall on AMERICA First
https://rumble.com/embed/v5yqb9k/?pub=2trvx
*** 2:12
X22 Report 12/20 - Ep. 3527a - Trump Is Now Pushing To Get Rid Of The Debt Ceiling, Soon People Will See The True Enemy
https://rumble.com/embed/v5yrlfn/?pub=2trvx
***
Wendy Bell Radio 12/20 - Congress Plays Shutdown Chicken
https://rumble.com/embed/v5ywcit/?pub=2trvx
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths