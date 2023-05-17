Elon Musk: “I’ll say what I want to say..."

Elon addresses complaints of CEO Yaccarino influencing Elon’s tweet to appease advertisers.
“Offer me Money. Offer me power. I don’t care.”
“I’ll say what I want to say, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it.”
Okay but… what about your WEF CEO?
source:
https://t.me/zeeemedia/11249
