© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ALERT! HUNGARY DECLARES WARTIME STATE OF EMERGENCY
Follow
3
Share
Report
173 views • May 25, 2022
HUNGARY DECLARES WARTIME STATE OF EMERGENCY
https://seemorerocks.is/hungary-declares-wartime-state-of-emergency/
Hal Turner describes the siuation in Eastern Europe. Hungary has just declared a “wartime state of emergency”.
But the war is raging far away from Hungary.
But, if what Hal Turner is saying is true, not for long.
This is one time when I hope and pray that Hal Turner is wrong but I fear greatly that he is not.
The warmongers in the US and NATO (and now, Davos) will not be satisfied until we all disappear in a flash of light
https://seemorerocks.is/hungary-declares-wartime-state-of-emergency/
Hal Turner describes the siuation in Eastern Europe. Hungary has just declared a “wartime state of emergency”.
But the war is raging far away from Hungary.
But, if what Hal Turner is saying is true, not for long.
This is one time when I hope and pray that Hal Turner is wrong but I fear greatly that he is not.
The warmongers in the US and NATO (and now, Davos) will not be satisfied until we all disappear in a flash of light
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.