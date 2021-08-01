© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Capitol hill police killed Rosanne Boyland claims second eye witness
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • August 01, 2021
The Gateway Pundit is reporting to have a second Eye-Witness account claiming that
Capitol Hill Police Killed Trump supporter Rosanne Boyland then attacked those who tried to save her.
Source Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/exclusive-second-eye-witness-steps-forward-confirms-capitol-hill-police-killed-trump-supporter-rosanne-boyland-attacked-tried-save-video/
https://humanevents.com/2020/10/21/free-speech-activist-attacked-in-sf-now-faces-same-censorship-he-was-rallying-against/
https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1318334558442381312
https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1318334558442381312/photo/1
https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1318334558442381312/photo/2
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/wp-content/uploads/philip-anderson-3.jpeg
https://ballotpedia.org/Nancy_Pelosi
Please Subscribe, Turn on that Notification Bell Leave a Like, comment, and share my videos out.
The Only Official Digital Frontier home for www.UnbiasedThink.com Coming soon...
Public Communication:
Telegram Chat group
Grp_UnbiasedThink
➡️https://t.me/joinchat/I3dggkX9SrW3TAyU
Please be respectful we need to listen to different points of view.
Minds: ➡️https://www.minds.com/unbiasedthink/
Instagram: ➡️https://www.instagram.com/unbiasedthink
Twitter: ➡️https://www.twitter.com/UnbiasedThink
Help Support Unbiased Think, Donate via Bitcoin & more
💸 $CashApp: $UnbiasedThink
💸Bitcoin Wallet:
3JiUo7ywHwAfEbxMeP8zg2JFpFixou6URu
💸Bitcoin Cash Wallet:
qq0u4wacw6zua2a66qnkurgg888m6ardrqdnl2nezp
💸Ethereum Wallet:
0x7437E4f4fd2c96025f547b861a7197E231c3cb64
💸Litecoin Wallet:
MELi9EdFuxxGhgE77UfUqFzV9K8deshV7i
#capitol riots #Rosanne Boyland #insurrection
Capitol Hill Police Killed Trump supporter Rosanne Boyland then attacked those who tried to save her.
Source Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/exclusive-second-eye-witness-steps-forward-confirms-capitol-hill-police-killed-trump-supporter-rosanne-boyland-attacked-tried-save-video/
https://humanevents.com/2020/10/21/free-speech-activist-attacked-in-sf-now-faces-same-censorship-he-was-rallying-against/
https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1318334558442381312
https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1318334558442381312/photo/1
https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1318334558442381312/photo/2
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/wp-content/uploads/philip-anderson-3.jpeg
https://ballotpedia.org/Nancy_Pelosi
Please Subscribe, Turn on that Notification Bell Leave a Like, comment, and share my videos out.
The Only Official Digital Frontier home for www.UnbiasedThink.com Coming soon...
Public Communication:
Telegram Chat group
Grp_UnbiasedThink
➡️https://t.me/joinchat/I3dggkX9SrW3TAyU
Please be respectful we need to listen to different points of view.
Minds: ➡️https://www.minds.com/unbiasedthink/
Instagram: ➡️https://www.instagram.com/unbiasedthink
Twitter: ➡️https://www.twitter.com/UnbiasedThink
Help Support Unbiased Think, Donate via Bitcoin & more
💸 $CashApp: $UnbiasedThink
💸Bitcoin Wallet:
3JiUo7ywHwAfEbxMeP8zg2JFpFixou6URu
💸Bitcoin Cash Wallet:
qq0u4wacw6zua2a66qnkurgg888m6ardrqdnl2nezp
💸Ethereum Wallet:
0x7437E4f4fd2c96025f547b861a7197E231c3cb64
💸Litecoin Wallet:
MELi9EdFuxxGhgE77UfUqFzV9K8deshV7i
#capitol riots #Rosanne Boyland #insurrection
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.