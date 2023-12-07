GOP Debate | Vivek Ramaswamy | Vivek dominates GOP debate with truth bombs; leaves Haley and Christie stuttering and speechless!

Vivek Ramaswamy dominates GOP debate with truth bombs; leaves Haley and Christie speechless | More false flag evidence--top Israeli military officials met the night before October 7 to discuss likely attack but failed to alert Nova Festival security team | Tucker Carlson interview of Alex Jones will break the internet--drops today | Controlled opposition! House Republicans appear to be purposefully giving up majority with Kevin McCarthy retirement and George Santos ouster | Newly released FDA documents confirm agency knew COVID safety monitoring system was insufficient | another election nullified by court over fraudulent mail-in ballots.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.