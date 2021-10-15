Vax Updates Info Wars, Aliens and Demons, Mark of The Beast in Vax, Government Control, Vax Injuries!

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The Mark of The Beast is in the Vax...Vax Updates Info Wars, Aliens and Demons, Government Control, Vax Injuries!
My web site https://sherrilynn.com
Want Great CBD Products All natural organic products: https://mycbdhealth.com
This show is a recap of the seed of Satan, under ground tunnels and war against Humanity. Fight the good fight of Faith. What are our hospitals really doing? What the vax is doing to the blood of the people that believed the lies and got vaxed.
Know the signs of your enemy...big pharma, large companies and the hospitals in control by our Government!
Proverbs 18:10 Context
7.) A fool's mouth is his destruction, and his lips are the snare of his soul.
8.) The words of a talebearer are as wounds, and they go down into the innermost parts of the belly.
9.) He also that is slothful in his work is brother to him that is a great waster.
10.) The name of the LORD is a strong tower: the righteous runneth into it, and is safe. 11.) The rich man's wealth is his strong city, and as an high wall in his own conceit. 12.) Before destruction the heart of man is haughty, and before honour is humility. 13.) He that answereth a matter before he heareth it, it is folly and shame unto him.
2 Timothy Chapter 3
1.) This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.
2.) For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy,
3.) Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good,
4.) Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God;
5.) Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.
6.) For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, led away with divers lusts,
7.) Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.
I put the videos I receive from Telegram and I make a video with the info together to wake up America!
John Chapter 3
14.) And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of man be lifted up:
15.) That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.
16.) For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
God Bless,
Sherri Lynn