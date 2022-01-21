Join our Messianic End-Time Commander, Watchman, Apostolic Mother and Noah Prophet for more than 25 yrs, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she continues to blow the end-time Trump/Shofar of GOD, THE HO!Y ONE OF ISRAEL declaring that Yeshua/ Jesus IS SOON TO COME! BUT URGENT !! JUDGMENT PRECEDES HIS COMING! AND IS AT HAND!!

Tonight's message: ""WARNING NEW HEBREW MAZZAROTH SIGNS INDICATING THE END OF AN ERA CONFIRMED! GET SAVED! BE READY! "

Tonights message will expound upon:

1.Warninig on next dispensation of time Tribulation Judgments Has begun

2.Manifestation of remaining JUDGMENTS of the end of the "Beginning of Sorrows" Period about to BURST on the scene!- Matt 24 & uke 21:25

3. What are these JUDGMENTS?

4. Understanding of the Days of Noah

5. How many people were saved in Noah's day?

6. What are the Hebrew Mazzaroth signs?

7. Where do they come from?

8. What names are manifesting now and what are they foretelling

9. luke 21:25 exegeted to the 7th layer deep on "sameon"/SIGN- THE HEBREW MAZZARTOH SIGNS! WHAT DO THEY MEAN AND WHERE THEY COME!

10. GOD SAYS TIME OF BEGGING AND WARNING IS OVER! REPENT NOW OR FIRE

11. PRAYER OF SAlVATION



HOW TO SUPPORT THIS VITAl END-TIME MINISTRY

LAY UP FOR YOURSE LF TREASURE IN HEAVEN WHERE MOTH AND RUST DOTH NOT CORRUPT!

If you would like to support this vital end-time ministry, please click on the following link:

paypal.me/HeThatHathAnEar

or to cashapp $behold777- (my pic-blue gown and a crown)



YESHUA IS BIDDING ALL to get in His Noah's ark of SALVATION NOW WHILE THE DOOR IS YET OPEN! THE TIMELINE IS ABOUT TO CHANGE NOW! END-TIME JUDGMENTS ARE AT HAND! YESHUA IS SHOWING HIS JUDGMENTS ARE ABOUT TO BEGIN NOW! COME TO THIS END-TIME TABLE OF THE LORD WHILE THERE IS YET TIME! MARANATHA! SHALOM!