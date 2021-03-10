© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Supercritical Q&A: What Happens When Cannabis is a Commodity?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • March 10, 2021
Jay Caauwe survived the Black Monday crash, the Asian debt crisis, the dotcom bubble, and the financial crisis of '08. Jay's extensive experience in financial product development includes VIX options and futures, SPX options, corporate bond index futures, and bitcoin futures. Jay spent 17 years as a floor trader at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CMEGroup). Prior to co-founding Supercritical, Jay served as Senior Director for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe).
Jay went on and co-founded Supercritical to provide full-spectrum consulting services designed to extract maximum value for their clients. They focus on advancing investors’ participation in the cannabis, hemp, and ancillary marketplaces. Supercritical provides expertise on product branding and launches, go-to market strategy, workflow optimization, capital raising readiness, capital Introductions.
Show Notes:
Jay Caauwe Co Founder; Managing Partner; Supercritical
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jaycaauwe/
Supercritical, LLC
http://supercritical.agency
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 671 of The Talking Hedge interviews Jay Caauwe Co Founder; Managing Partner Supercritical...
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Jay went on and co-founded Supercritical to provide full-spectrum consulting services designed to extract maximum value for their clients. They focus on advancing investors’ participation in the cannabis, hemp, and ancillary marketplaces. Supercritical provides expertise on product branding and launches, go-to market strategy, workflow optimization, capital raising readiness, capital Introductions.
Show Notes:
Jay Caauwe Co Founder; Managing Partner; Supercritical
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jaycaauwe/
Supercritical, LLC
http://supercritical.agency
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 671 of The Talking Hedge interviews Jay Caauwe Co Founder; Managing Partner Supercritical...
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.