RFK Jr. Directs Health Officials to Find Treatment for Measles and Other Happenings

There is lots happening at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Sec. RFK Jr. is directing health officials to find treatments for measles. What happened to doctors? Didn’t they go to school to be educated to “treat” individuals for illnesses and disease? Are they now so dumbed down they can’t use their brain to find measles treatments? Despite Jay Bhattacharya being head of the National Institute of Health (NIH) and RFK Jr. being Secretary of HHS, a “gain of function” (read bioweapon research and development) proponent is now head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID). If this wasn’t enough, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) head Marty Makary indicated the FDA will not approve additional CONvid modified mRNA gene therapy bioweapon boosters without “good data”. More out of HHS on this episode of Hamner It Out.





Stay Vigilant! Do your own research. I’ll catch you on the flip side!





Resources:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-05-08-fda-names-vinay-prasad-lead-vaccine-division.html

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-order-new-vaccines-undergo-placebo-controlled-testing/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/marty-makary-fda-covid-boosters-good-data/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/faucis-replacement-niaid-cheerleader-gain-of-function-research/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/rfk-jr-directs-health-officials-to-find-treatments-for-measles-5851832

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/ch-states-loosen-vaccine-rules-measles-outbreak/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20250507

https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/vaccines/vaccines-licensed-use-united-states