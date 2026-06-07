Christians Summoning Fallen Angels & UFOs!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why are supposed Christians conjuring, summoning and channeling demons, Fallen Angels, and UFOs to enter our sphere? Why is it working?
Haylee Blood Moon 8.28.26 https://www.tiktok.com/@hay.lay23/video/7646489797279649038
1968 Prophecy by 90-Year-Old Norwegian Woman https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8k0ua9rOfLk
Devon Larratt: A Special Ops Soldier possessed by DEMON https://x.com/InterstellarUAP/status/2063333853637267565?s=20
Devon Larratt: Kandahar giants 8-9 feet! https://www.tiktok.com/@blackbaron2/video/7648096216080829710?_r=1&_t=ZT-970GZcqoUn7
Prophet summons UFOs. https://x.com/ParaN_rmal/status/1907665421651571018?s=20
Don’t summon or conjure Fallen Angels! https://x.com/InterstellarUAP/status/2061506814819111202?s=20
Roman Catholic Priest warns: https://x.com/InterstellarUAP/status/2061393568812417378?s=20
Why can only telepathic seers (read: Mediums) summon UFOs? https://x.com/RedactedNews/status/2061977259615866921?s=20
Summon, conjure, channel, pray, Remote Viewing: https://x.com/RedactedNews/status/2061947033997414494?s=20
He told Ross Coulthart: "It's less about the body & more about the soul” https://x.com/InterstellarUAP/status/2061929600825860187?s=20
Jinn? Tricksters? https://x.com/InterstellarUAP/status/2061906951391576458?s=20
Seed Swap with UFOs: https://x.com/InterstellarUAP/status/2061582312312389763?s=20
Humans painted as aggressors? Find common ground with Fallen Angels? https://x.com/InterstellarUAP/status/2061529913291653171?s=20
US Rep. Luna: https://x.com/UAPWatchers/status/2063662470204444859?s=20
ED Bashar will save humanity? https://x.com/InterstellarUAP/status/2047653029256548651?s=20
5 The Stadium HD Rebecca Sterling: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G5sAyz_bUJk&t=21s