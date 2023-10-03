Dr. Lee Merritt | Caution October 4th | 11th

Published by Palandrome | America at War | Alex Hammer
Dr. Lee Merritt cautions us about the emergency broadcast test on October 4th and 11th.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.