© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I Buy a Cheap Webcam (Is It Worth It?)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • July 01, 2020
Because of the pandemic panic, and much of industry shutdown, Logitech is not fulfilling orders on webcams right now. Or, the company wasn't last week. So used prices on Amazon of Logitech webcams have skyrocketed. But there are knock-offs and cheap alternatives. Are they worth it?
I think this one is a Yes, if you like slightly fuzzy video:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088D5Q7VN
It says "1080p" but I get 720p out of my setup and am not trying to max out quality. So my recommendation is only valuable within that context.
I think this one is a Yes, if you like slightly fuzzy video:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088D5Q7VN
It says "1080p" but I get 720p out of my setup and am not trying to max out quality. So my recommendation is only valuable within that context.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.