Donald Trump dances for his Muslim Masters: MAGA's Deep State Alliance with Wahabi Sect: British Islam

BRITISH ISLAM

Measure the MAGA IQ with this footage of their false Messiah being handled by Arab rulers. This is the man they worship. He buck dances at the command of a people he calls terrorist. They hate Muslims though. They hate Freemasons, but their religion is based on a Masonic document called the Constitution. It's time to challenge their intellect and expose them as religious frauds who murder children in the name of WMD.



UPDATE: Their IQ is so high that they're afraid to debate a Black Russian. They ran from this video because they don't want to be put to shame for having low IQs after being dumbed down. They'd rather have this channel censored, than rise to the occasion of intellectual debate with a superior Black mind.

