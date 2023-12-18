Create New Account
Israeli's Celebrate Gaza Deaths
Freed From Evil
Published 20 hours ago

They are cheering on the death of children thinking they are the light of the world. What a contradiction! "Be careful, then, that the light within you is not darkness." Luke 11:35 Jesus is the light of the world the Bible says in John 8:12. These are a people who reject Jesus, therefore, they have no light.

prophecyisraeljewspalestinegenocidezionismend timesjudaismgazaworld warmystery babylon

