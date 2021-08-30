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New C.1.2 South African Variant, Dr. Bridle on Fox News, Dr. Peter Breggin Bioweapon Warnings, Dr. Lee Merritt on InfoWars: August 30, 2021
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New C.1.2 South African Variant, Dr. Bridle on Fox News, Dr. Peter Breggin Bioweapon Warnings, Dr. Lee Merritt on InfoWars: August 30, 2021
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New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far
Submitted by New
https://www.jpost.com/health-science/new-covid-variant-detected-in-south-africa-most-mutated-variant-so-far-678011
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DR BYRAM BRIDLE - TOXICITY OF THE SPIKE PROTEINS AND THE PANDEMIC OF THE VACCINATED [MIRRORED]
Submitted by Rolf
On August 29, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/naaKHYgFNKnx/
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Dr. Peter Breggin Warns the World: COVID-19 Vaccines
are a Bioweapon
Submitted by Marv
On August 29, 2021
Watch video: https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6129789606e1ac73023522f8
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Alex Jones Full Show 8/25/21 Alex Jones & Infowars Warriors
Submitted by Brent
On August 29, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/bef92699-ceb9-423a-90d8-0275fa1cb133
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Situation Update, Aug 29th, 2021 - Why God will NOT save humanity from its own destruction
Submitted by Terral
August 29, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b241cbca-5e8e-4c5d-b779-46b1aba9b345
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
New C.1.2 South African Variant, Dr. Bridle on Fox News, Dr. Peter Breggin Bioweapon Warnings, Dr. Lee Merritt on InfoWars: August 30, 2021
--
New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far
Submitted by New
https://www.jpost.com/health-science/new-covid-variant-detected-in-south-africa-most-mutated-variant-so-far-678011
--
DR BYRAM BRIDLE - TOXICITY OF THE SPIKE PROTEINS AND THE PANDEMIC OF THE VACCINATED [MIRRORED]
Submitted by Rolf
On August 29, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/naaKHYgFNKnx/
--
Dr. Peter Breggin Warns the World: COVID-19 Vaccines
are a Bioweapon
Submitted by Marv
On August 29, 2021
Watch video: https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6129789606e1ac73023522f8
--
Alex Jones Full Show 8/25/21 Alex Jones & Infowars Warriors
Submitted by Brent
On August 29, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/bef92699-ceb9-423a-90d8-0275fa1cb133
--
Situation Update, Aug 29th, 2021 - Why God will NOT save humanity from its own destruction
Submitted by Terral
August 29, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b241cbca-5e8e-4c5d-b779-46b1aba9b345
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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