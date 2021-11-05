They are Coming For the Children | SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE

I Draw the Line at Children!!!

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Tens of thousands are dead, and millions are injured, yet:

📌Their lives do not matter;

📌Their pain do not matter;

📌Their injuries do not matter;

📌Their suffering do not matter.



Everyone has turned a blind eye and a deaf ear, and each falls in line and follow the narrative.



THEY ARE NOW HARMING CHILDREN.



They have falsified, hidden, misrepresented the injuries and death of children who received this poison, and NOBODY CARES.



A lot of YOU are waiting until it is popular and convenient to speak out , so you can get your views and pat yourselves on the back as your gullible followers praise you for bringing them the information.



Where do you draw the line, I wonder?



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