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KILLERS: MEDIA-WIDE: VAXX INJURY BLACKOUT MEDIA & BIG TECH COVER-UP PILOT CARDIAC ARRESTS (MIRRORED)
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631 views • April 23, 2022
Mirrored from Bitchute channel FalconsCAFE ~ Sharing is saving lives at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xeXhFJTqfUpr/
Mirror. Source
KILLERS: Media-Wide: Vaxx Injury Blackout Media & Big Tech Cover-up Pilot Cardiac Arrests https://rumble.com/v11zelo-killers-media-wide-vaxx-injury-blackout-media-and-big-tech-cover-up-pilot-c.html
Quote: "The injectable bioweapon is leaving its mark on the unsuspecting, as the media desperately hides the stories of those who have survived the shot. Steve Kirsch joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to detail how American airlines are putting their pilots and passengers in danger as they enforce the clot shot. The complicit media continues to conceal the truth, as our pilots face the risk of heart attacks at high altitudes. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ "
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Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://is.gd/Fke1vd ~ Homeless vet killing society https://is.gd/AKdSCK ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://is.gd/BSdAve ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://is.gd/ogqzS0 ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://is.gd/roU1Mw ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://is.gd/NXRVVi ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://is.gd/EkynkE ~ Bombshell: Pfizer vaccine study's massive list of "Adverse events of interest" https://is.gd/Mn3dxG
Snuff Hill https://is.gd/syFImy ~ Blood Hill https://is.gd/RsX99p ~ Fitzwilliam military cult https://is.gd/seb5jF ~ Troy River https://is.gd/y8EdXh ~ Tent City https://is.gd/dDTrLU ~ 18 Brickyard Troy Depot, Troy School, Cemetery, Discount Tire, satanic stalking, ritual sacrifice https://is.gd/HkhoiW ~ Bohemian Grove Jr, Bridgewater Associates - CIA corporate front, CIA role in snuff and pornography https://is.gd/yA6e2R ~ Hebron Coven ~ Part 1 to 4 of 9 https://is.gd/haFwLo ~ Body Organs Of Over 18,000 Syrian Children Sold in Six Years https://is.gd/u4QfeK ~ I saw kids in cages outside a masonic lodge being loaded into trucks https://is.gd/xPKr2A ~ Amazon USB key - Part 1 to 2 - CYM Adrenochrome https://bit.ly/3pGgII6
World premiere: Watch the Water https://is.gd/y6xY7S ~ Part 1/3 - Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals bombshell origins of COVID, mRNA vaccines and treatments https://is.gd/u6SESs ~ Professor Darrel Hamamoto on persecution and inquisition at UC Davis https://is.gd/X0y1Ky ~ The China-NHS lateral flow test, massive fraud, for those that lost work.. or murdered on COVID ward https://is.gd/7tpuF2 ~ COVID-19 test fraud, also carcinogenic https://is.gd/vVdwXh
If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://is.gd/auRSDr ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://bit.ly/3Ggpanm
Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://is.gd/9JKUJ3
The men on the moon https://is.gd/c76F9i ~ Moon truth https://is.gd/YZFiZu ~ 7 rockets hit dome ! https://is.gd/LoZvKK
Oil is abundant and cheap https://is.gd/6XLBoO
Newsbreak 135--Breaking: Immense harm from crystallizing blood cells/graphene poisoning post-vaccine https://bit.ly/3baJJ6e ~ BitChute search { dr young falconscafe https://bit.ly/3CisV9o Newest First } ~ Dr Robert Young
Covid Vaccine Scientific Proof Lethal https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/ Source: Get this shared all over - Action time is now Here is the science link, the crime ref# is 6029679/21 https://is.gd/T6IPXn
The final refutal of virology https://bit.ly/3BcBxNo ~ The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene, and 2nd phase of control experiments results https://is.gd/bxYn3J ~ AIDS is a hoax! Biologist Christl Meyer explodes the HIV-AIDS conspiracy https://is.gd/IzxKyz
Lee Garrett court case, no case no answer, COVID cover up Nightingale Hospital / Vax centre, lies https://is.gd/R84Fim ~ They are chipping and tracking people with 5G so they can be attacked once they get the kill shot https://is.gd/h4OOsK ~ The 5G Vaccine Centre at Sunderland Nightingale Hospital - Court proceedings explained ~ Lee Garrett https://is.gd/Cl16sR
Streetlight weaponization 5G LED toxic ecocide - banned video https://is.gd/4aOte9 ~ Gateshead mass murder - 5G kill grid installed - https://is.gd/u8lbvg saveusnow.org.uk
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xeXhFJTqfUpr/
Mirror. Source
KILLERS: Media-Wide: Vaxx Injury Blackout Media & Big Tech Cover-up Pilot Cardiac Arrests https://rumble.com/v11zelo-killers-media-wide-vaxx-injury-blackout-media-and-big-tech-cover-up-pilot-c.html
Quote: "The injectable bioweapon is leaving its mark on the unsuspecting, as the media desperately hides the stories of those who have survived the shot. Steve Kirsch joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to detail how American airlines are putting their pilots and passengers in danger as they enforce the clot shot. The complicit media continues to conceal the truth, as our pilots face the risk of heart attacks at high altitudes. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ "
-
Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://is.gd/Fke1vd ~ Homeless vet killing society https://is.gd/AKdSCK ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://is.gd/BSdAve ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://is.gd/ogqzS0 ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://is.gd/roU1Mw ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://is.gd/NXRVVi ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://is.gd/EkynkE ~ Bombshell: Pfizer vaccine study's massive list of "Adverse events of interest" https://is.gd/Mn3dxG
Snuff Hill https://is.gd/syFImy ~ Blood Hill https://is.gd/RsX99p ~ Fitzwilliam military cult https://is.gd/seb5jF ~ Troy River https://is.gd/y8EdXh ~ Tent City https://is.gd/dDTrLU ~ 18 Brickyard Troy Depot, Troy School, Cemetery, Discount Tire, satanic stalking, ritual sacrifice https://is.gd/HkhoiW ~ Bohemian Grove Jr, Bridgewater Associates - CIA corporate front, CIA role in snuff and pornography https://is.gd/yA6e2R ~ Hebron Coven ~ Part 1 to 4 of 9 https://is.gd/haFwLo ~ Body Organs Of Over 18,000 Syrian Children Sold in Six Years https://is.gd/u4QfeK ~ I saw kids in cages outside a masonic lodge being loaded into trucks https://is.gd/xPKr2A ~ Amazon USB key - Part 1 to 2 - CYM Adrenochrome https://bit.ly/3pGgII6
World premiere: Watch the Water https://is.gd/y6xY7S ~ Part 1/3 - Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals bombshell origins of COVID, mRNA vaccines and treatments https://is.gd/u6SESs ~ Professor Darrel Hamamoto on persecution and inquisition at UC Davis https://is.gd/X0y1Ky ~ The China-NHS lateral flow test, massive fraud, for those that lost work.. or murdered on COVID ward https://is.gd/7tpuF2 ~ COVID-19 test fraud, also carcinogenic https://is.gd/vVdwXh
If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://is.gd/auRSDr ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://bit.ly/3Ggpanm
Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://is.gd/9JKUJ3
The men on the moon https://is.gd/c76F9i ~ Moon truth https://is.gd/YZFiZu ~ 7 rockets hit dome ! https://is.gd/LoZvKK
Oil is abundant and cheap https://is.gd/6XLBoO
Newsbreak 135--Breaking: Immense harm from crystallizing blood cells/graphene poisoning post-vaccine https://bit.ly/3baJJ6e ~ BitChute search { dr young falconscafe https://bit.ly/3CisV9o Newest First } ~ Dr Robert Young
Covid Vaccine Scientific Proof Lethal https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/ Source: Get this shared all over - Action time is now Here is the science link, the crime ref# is 6029679/21 https://is.gd/T6IPXn
The final refutal of virology https://bit.ly/3BcBxNo ~ The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene, and 2nd phase of control experiments results https://is.gd/bxYn3J ~ AIDS is a hoax! Biologist Christl Meyer explodes the HIV-AIDS conspiracy https://is.gd/IzxKyz
Lee Garrett court case, no case no answer, COVID cover up Nightingale Hospital / Vax centre, lies https://is.gd/R84Fim ~ They are chipping and tracking people with 5G so they can be attacked once they get the kill shot https://is.gd/h4OOsK ~ The 5G Vaccine Centre at Sunderland Nightingale Hospital - Court proceedings explained ~ Lee Garrett https://is.gd/Cl16sR
Streetlight weaponization 5G LED toxic ecocide - banned video https://is.gd/4aOte9 ~ Gateshead mass murder - 5G kill grid installed - https://is.gd/u8lbvg saveusnow.org.uk
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