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Is Love About Give and Take?
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30 views • February 22, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/h2BalNnei7c
20080713 The Human Soul - Emotional Clearing S2P2
Cut:
37m51s – 39m15s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“LOVE IS NOT ABOUT GIVE AND TAKE. DOES GOD TAKE FROM YOU?”
https://youtu.be/h2BalNnei7c
20080713 The Human Soul - Emotional Clearing S2P2
Cut:
37m51s – 39m15s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“LOVE IS NOT ABOUT GIVE AND TAKE. DOES GOD TAKE FROM YOU?”
Keywords
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