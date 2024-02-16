Germs Don't Cause Disease with Andrew Kaufman, M.D

Andrew Kaufman, MD
Feb 15, 2024
During my stay at Confluence, I had a great conversation with Luke Storey about my past and why I left the allopathic medical system, how I turned over a new leaf, and became a natural healing expert.
“Are psychiatric drugs really the cause of violent tendencies?”
“What are the most harmful effects of psychiatric drugs?”
“Why is the ‘bio-lab’ theory so beneficial for the medical establishment?”
Stick around until the very end, and find out the answers to these questions, and much more!
Check out Luke Storey’s website: https://www.lukestorey.com/lifestylistpodcast/522
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4djrd3-germs-dont-cause-disease-with-andrew-kaufman-m.d..html
