© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PLANNEDILLUSION NEWS WEEKLY #54 - 'THE WORLD IS A STAGE' - HANNA JADE, JOEL & PAT (WTF)
Follow
2
Share
Report
41 views • January 20, 2022
Also available at https://www.plannedillusion.com/news-weekly-54
YOUR SUPPORT DURING TROUBLED TIMES IS VITAL
To support PLannedilLusion head to : https://www.plannedillusion.com/support
To Subscribe for exclusive content : https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion/subscribe
In this episode
We welcome back Aussie Telegram video blogger Hanna Jade alongside Joel and Pat from WakingTheFuture for an epic 2022 Season opener. On the table for discussion was the fall out from the Djokovik dismissal from Australia and the notion/realization that the world is stage. We question whether its helpful to be weary of controlled opposition.
Show links:
Novak Djokovic out of Australian Open after Federal Court dismisses visa bid
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-16/novak-djokovic-out-of-australian-open/100759698
Hanna Jade
https://www.tiktok.com/@han_jade87
https://www.tiktok.com/@channel21AUS
To reach WakingtheFuture head to:
WAKING THE FUTURE
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Email: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Sound Track:
'Sanctuary' [Suspense Drama CC-BY Music] - Scott Buckley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgeKXriwMnA
To Contact PLannedilLusion:
web: https://www.plannedillusion.com/
email: [email protected]
blog: https://www.plannedsupplies.com/blogs/news
Brighteon : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/plannedillusion
Join PLannedilLusion on Telegram - https://t.me/PlannediLusion
https://www.instagram.com/plannedillusion/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/lannedil
YOUR SUPPORT DURING TROUBLED TIMES IS VITAL
To support PLannedilLusion head to : https://www.plannedillusion.com/support
To Subscribe for exclusive content : https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion/subscribe
In this episode
We welcome back Aussie Telegram video blogger Hanna Jade alongside Joel and Pat from WakingTheFuture for an epic 2022 Season opener. On the table for discussion was the fall out from the Djokovik dismissal from Australia and the notion/realization that the world is stage. We question whether its helpful to be weary of controlled opposition.
Show links:
Novak Djokovic out of Australian Open after Federal Court dismisses visa bid
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-16/novak-djokovic-out-of-australian-open/100759698
Hanna Jade
https://www.tiktok.com/@han_jade87
https://www.tiktok.com/@channel21AUS
To reach WakingtheFuture head to:
WAKING THE FUTURE
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Email: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Sound Track:
'Sanctuary' [Suspense Drama CC-BY Music] - Scott Buckley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgeKXriwMnA
To Contact PLannedilLusion:
web: https://www.plannedillusion.com/
email: [email protected]
blog: https://www.plannedsupplies.com/blogs/news
Brighteon : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/plannedillusion
Join PLannedilLusion on Telegram - https://t.me/PlannediLusion
https://www.instagram.com/plannedillusion/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/lannedil
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.