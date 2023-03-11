Create New Account
How to live in an enlightened society
Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless

How is Life in an Enlightened Society?

In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students with Suchada and Navasit

Do they use money?

Do they work?

Do they have a “reward” and“punish” system?

How do they educate children?

Do they live with Families?

Does this high consciousness society mingle with the lower consciousness ones?

Does it mean we go back to live:

a) closely with nature

b) more authenticity

c) being more creative

d) more diversity and less technology, less virtual?

This video is dedicated to every body who is ready to move beyond limitation to find the real potential and take back their Heritage as a Divine Being having a Human experience!


If you want to ask a question, we will talk about it and either answer it private or consider to make a video.

Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.


