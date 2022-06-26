Roe Vs Wade Was Passed Only Because Roe Lied About Being Raped, Admitted On Live TV

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Jane Roe Aka Norma McCorvey Was A Drug Addict That Lied About Being Raped As The Plaintiff In Roe Vs Wade.
Date Aired: August 10th, 1995 On ABC News Nightline
🔗 Watch The Full Interview Here: https://rumble.com/v19rpfv-roe-vs.-wade-case-norma-mccorvey-commonly-known-as-jane-roe-admits-that-she.html
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