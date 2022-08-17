Man Asked to Show His Certificate of House Property Right for Changing His Bank Passcode

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https://gnews.org/post/p18dq10ba
08/11/2022 Chinese banks make simple procedures purposely difficult. When he wanted to reset his bank card password, a man was asked to provide documents such as a Certificate of House Property Right, MEDICARE, or Social Security. This might be a new way for the Chinese banks to keep people from using their bank cards