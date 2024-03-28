Create New Account
Collapsed Bridge & Dollar Death 03/28/2024
The Prophecy Club
Published 20 hours ago

Lara Logan suspects that the Baltimore Bridge Collapse was an “absolutely brilliant strategic attack in terms of planning, timing and execution”. In other news, SWIFT is planning a new platform in the next one or two years. Around 90% of the world’s central banks are now exploring digital version of their currencies.

