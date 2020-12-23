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125) COVID-19 Update 8 - Zinc and chloroquine
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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86 views • December 23, 2020
Full credits to Medmastery channel:
COVID-19 Update 8: Zinc and chloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19? | 17/03/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BIymfznD7YA

We have been asked again and again - “What else can I do, apart from social distancing, hand hygiene, and so on, to protect myself from COVID-19?” There are additional actions that can be taken. In this video we examine some details about the virus in Korea and how they are handling things differently. We take a look at the biology of the virus. We examine what happens when our cells are infected with SARS-CoV-2. And finally, we review a study that suggests the possible use of zinc and chloroquine in the fight against SARS-CoV-2.
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treatmentevidencepreventionzinccovidchloroquine
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy