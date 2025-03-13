Russia agrees with proposals to end hostilities, but proceeds from the assumption that it should lead to long-term peace and elimination of the root causes - Putin.

Putin said he is convinced that Ukraine should insistently ask the Americans for a ceasefire based on the situation on the ground

Russia is in favor of a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine, but the question is how this period will be used — Putin.

Putin added:

Russia is for a truce, but there are nuances, including the Kursk region, Putin said.

It is advantageous for Ukraine to achieve a 30-day truce given that all its military personnel in the Kursk region are blocked. The situation in the Kursk region is completely under our control.

'If we stop military actions for 30 days, what does this mean? That all the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers who are in the Kursk region will leave without a fight? That we should let them out of there after they have committed a lot of crimes against civilians? Or will the Ukrainian leadership give the order to lay down arms and surrender? This is unclear.'

Putin, adding more:

The idea of ​​a ceasefire is correct, but there are issues that need to be discussed, including with the United States, Putin emphasized.

Should we release the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the Kursk region after so many crimes against civilians?

How will these 30 days be used to ensure that forced mobilization continues in Ukraine?

How will control and verification issues be resolved?

Who will give the orders and what will be the price of these orders?

Who will determine over a 2000 km period who violated what?

The Russian Armed Forces are advancing almost everywhere; it is unclear how the situation on the contact line will be resolved in the event of a ceasefire.

We also want guarantees that during the 30-day ceasefire, Ukraine will not mobilize, will not train soldiers, and will not receive weapons.

More:

Ukraine may use the temporary ceasefire for forced mobilization and weapons supplies, it is necessary to decide how to control this, Putin said

The Russian Federation will negotiate the next steps to end the conflict and reach acceptable agreements based on the situation "on the ground," Putin emphasized.