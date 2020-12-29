PART 1 - - - Programs! Programs! Get Your Programs HERE!

My camera divided this into two parts. This is the main body, though I really liked the whole package.



I tried to merge them but do not have the skill set and tools yet so you get a two-piece instead. Watch them in order.



You won't know the players or the plot without a program.



It is all scripted. You are supposed to watch, and believe the action on the stage. They do not want you suspecting that all this play-acting isn't The Real Thing. But it is definitely NOT.



I will be sharing the graphics I showed on this video and links to supporting evidence at BitterrootBugle.com and IdahoLiberty.com.



For the military veterans who noticed the flaw in my salute, this was not the first time for me that my right hand was occupied and I substituted the south paw.