© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PART 1 - - - Programs! Programs! Get Your Programs HERE!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • December 29, 2020
My camera divided this into two parts. This is the main body, though I really liked the whole package.
I tried to merge them but do not have the skill set and tools yet so you get a two-piece instead. Watch them in order.
You won't know the players or the plot without a program.
It is all scripted. You are supposed to watch, and believe the action on the stage. They do not want you suspecting that all this play-acting isn't The Real Thing. But it is definitely NOT.
I will be sharing the graphics I showed on this video and links to supporting evidence at BitterrootBugle.com and IdahoLiberty.com.
For the military veterans who noticed the flaw in my salute, this was not the first time for me that my right hand was occupied and I substituted the south paw.
I tried to merge them but do not have the skill set and tools yet so you get a two-piece instead. Watch them in order.
You won't know the players or the plot without a program.
It is all scripted. You are supposed to watch, and believe the action on the stage. They do not want you suspecting that all this play-acting isn't The Real Thing. But it is definitely NOT.
I will be sharing the graphics I showed on this video and links to supporting evidence at BitterrootBugle.com and IdahoLiberty.com.
For the military veterans who noticed the flaw in my salute, this was not the first time for me that my right hand was occupied and I substituted the south paw.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.