Kiev soldiers chose to retreat possibly heading towards Kupyansk even before Kislovka #kyslivka was captured. Russian troops then broke through Ukrainian defenses and completely gained a foothold in the settlement with Russian flags flying. Meanwhile, denial of duty often occurs in Ukrainian forces.

