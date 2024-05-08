Create New Account
Ukrainian soldiers chose to flee before Kislovka liberated
Published 21 hours ago

Kiev soldiers chose to retreat possibly heading towards Kupyansk even before Kislovka #kyslivka was captured. Russian troops then broke through Ukrainian defenses and completely gained a foothold in the settlement with Russian flags flying. Meanwhile, denial of duty often occurs in Ukrainian forces.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
russiaukrainekislovka

