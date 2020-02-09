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Entrepreneurs Die Without Biohacking [Russell Symes Interview]
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26 views • February 09, 2020
In this conversation with Russell Symes of Infinite Age Co, we discuss why Entrepreneurs who don't Biohack may end up dead. We also shed the light on the minefield of mediocrity that the Biohacker faces when choosing anti-aging supplements or Nootropics along with delving into some high risk, high reward tools, exogenous Testosterone and Nicotine.
Resources and Science Mentioned
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/665-russell-symes-interview
2:29 Russell Symes, Biohacker, Entrepreneur Extradionaire
CEO of https://infiniteageco.com/
Russell on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/symesrussell/
10:00 Why Entrepreneurs NEED to Biohack
Live Fast. Die Young - A Eulogy https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/limitless-characters/1398-live-fast-die-young
18:06 Why Sleep Hacking Matters
Carbon 60 Fullerenes are a Longevity Gamechanger https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/232-carbon-60
21:00 NMN - The Epigenetic B-Vitamin for Smarter Genes https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/562-nmn
27:39 The importance of certificates of analysis (COAs)
31:48 What is GMP and why it matters
36:13 Limitless Mindset Secret Society https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
43:14 Why lab accreditation matters
47:17 Testosterone and Nicotine, risky biohacks?
58:32 NMN and the Placebo Effect
The Placebo Effect - Friend or Foe of Biohackers https://infiniteageco.com/blogs/news/the-placebo-effect-friend-or-foe-of-biohackers
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Book
How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Donate
Bitcoin: 37ftt2np8YxGedZu87eGmbiE9RxyCNs1VN
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
Resources and Science Mentioned
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/665-russell-symes-interview
2:29 Russell Symes, Biohacker, Entrepreneur Extradionaire
CEO of https://infiniteageco.com/
Russell on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/symesrussell/
10:00 Why Entrepreneurs NEED to Biohack
Live Fast. Die Young - A Eulogy https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/limitless-characters/1398-live-fast-die-young
18:06 Why Sleep Hacking Matters
Carbon 60 Fullerenes are a Longevity Gamechanger https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/232-carbon-60
21:00 NMN - The Epigenetic B-Vitamin for Smarter Genes https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/562-nmn
27:39 The importance of certificates of analysis (COAs)
31:48 What is GMP and why it matters
36:13 Limitless Mindset Secret Society https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
43:14 Why lab accreditation matters
47:17 Testosterone and Nicotine, risky biohacks?
58:32 NMN and the Placebo Effect
The Placebo Effect - Friend or Foe of Biohackers https://infiniteageco.com/blogs/news/the-placebo-effect-friend-or-foe-of-biohackers
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Book
How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Donate
Bitcoin: 37ftt2np8YxGedZu87eGmbiE9RxyCNs1VN
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
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