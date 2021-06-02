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ACTA PILATE ~ The Arrest, Trial & Crucifixion of Jesus Christ ~ [Luke 23:44-46].
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20 views • June 02, 2021
This video is about the letter that Pilates wrote to Caesar of the arrest, trial and crucifixion of Jesus Christ. You'll hear how the sedicious Jews (Pharisees, Sadducees, and Scribes) hated and cursed Jesus behind His back, and called Him an Egyptian necromancer though they were afraid of Jesus as of death. What a beautiful letter! A must hear to all souls still alive - but specially to Christians. Pilates said of Jesus "He had blonde hair". Indeed, The King is an Anglo-Saxon.
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# BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hWVzO4104RTn/
# TELEMGRAM https://t.me/RacialIsrael.
# MINDS https://www.minds.com/intercessor2028/?layout=grid
# UGETube https://ugetube.com/@Intercessor2028
I will be cancelling my BITCHUTE channel after Summer for they are censoring and blocking me across Europe, the UK and Nordic countries.
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