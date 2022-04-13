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They Actually Admitted They're Lying To You! - Ukraine - Lee Camp - 041222
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162 views • April 13, 2022
Thanks to Moment Of Clarity with Lee Camp on YT for this video that I'm sharing. Below came from this video description:
I am one of the most censored comedians in America. If you want to see my work continue, becoming a member at Patreon.com/LeeCamp and get exclusive content.
Thank you producers! -- Robin Laurain, Andrew Standfast, Orleny Silverio, FreeAssangeNow, Michaelynn Kyjonka, Medea Benjamin --
(If you want to be added as a producer, become a top-tier member at Patreon.com/LeeCamp )
I am one of the most censored comedians in America. If you want to see my work continue, becoming a member at Patreon.com/LeeCamp and get exclusive content.
Thank you producers! -- Robin Laurain, Andrew Standfast, Orleny Silverio, FreeAssangeNow, Michaelynn Kyjonka, Medea Benjamin --
(If you want to be added as a producer, become a top-tier member at Patreon.com/LeeCamp )
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