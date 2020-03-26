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David Icke: The Coronavirus Cure Is Fatal
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165 views • March 26, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Uploaded on March 26 2020
David Icke joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the dangers of shutting dowon society in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
Uploaded on March 26 2020
David Icke joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the dangers of shutting dowon society in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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