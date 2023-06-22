Russian Kamikaze Drones Hunt & Hammer Disguised Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles

Russian forces are heavily pounding Ukrainian armoured vehicles in the Donetsk region using drones. Russia's Ministry of Defence released videos showing kamikaze drones in action. First-person-view improvised kamikaze drones 'hunted' and blew up disguised Ukrainian armoured vehicles and trucks carrying equipment and ammunition.
source: hindustan times, https://rumble.com/c/c-2558964
