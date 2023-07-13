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WARNING Lugols IODINE Can Make You DEFICIENT in SELENIUM!
Lugols Iodine is a supplementation form of the essential mineral Iodine which we all need to feel and function optimally and without enough of it consistently we will end up with a lot of iodine deficiency symptoms.
And one big thing people need to be aware of when supplementing with Lugols Iodine is that continually taking it with the parent nutrient to Iodine which is selenium will result in a person becoming deficient in selenium and this is something you do not want to have occur at ALL.
I have created this video to educate you on this fully "WARNING Lugols IODINE Can Make You DEFICIENT in SELENIUM! so you can make sure you do not make the mistake of taking Lugols Iodine without selenium.
If you want to learn about everything I have to share with you on this topic make sure to watch this video from start to finish.
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