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Covid-19 Endgame - Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai
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220 views • June 28, 2020
Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai breaks down the political endgame of Covid-19 and exposes Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx as deep state officials running the show with the intentions of scaring the entire US population into submission through the use of misinformation using the main stream media.
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