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Graphene Oxide is a Ferrofluid - see how it works!
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329 views • October 03, 2021
https://rumble.com/vb2cv9-ferrofluid.html
Occurred on October 13, 2020 / Naples, Florida, USA
Info from Licensor: In the community, I am known as Chemical Kim; a full-time Chemistry Professor at Florida Southwestern State College and Science Outreach Presenter. My focus in teaching science is to motivate students to investigate their world through experimentation.
I present a blend of smart and entertaining science concepts which include hands-on activities for kids of all ages. These science segments provide kids with fun activities and the confidence to investigate science at home or in school.
Occurred on October 13, 2020 / Naples, Florida, USA
Info from Licensor: In the community, I am known as Chemical Kim; a full-time Chemistry Professor at Florida Southwestern State College and Science Outreach Presenter. My focus in teaching science is to motivate students to investigate their world through experimentation.
I present a blend of smart and entertaining science concepts which include hands-on activities for kids of all ages. These science segments provide kids with fun activities and the confidence to investigate science at home or in school.
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