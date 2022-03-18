Blood, Bieber, and Pharmakeia

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2. What is Blood? Is the Heart a pump? Does blood circulate on its own via electrical charges? If so, how could the Pharmakeia companies manipulate this to destroy and enslave humanity?
3. Bieber Propaganda and some Bible verses.
Just an unemployed slave asking a few questions.
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