3/12/26 BIOSHIELD: TRIUMPH Over "Climate FLU" Biowarfare! ESS60 ARMOR!

3/12/26 In today's video with Patty Greer (she's back!), we discuss the massive ongoing bio-warfare assault on humanity & the people of CO particularly with geo-engineering, electronic smog, toxin poisoning, etc., and how we are overcoming and healing from these attacks! including the incredible mitochondria healer: ESS60, C60Evo!!

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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

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