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3/12/26 BIOSHIELD: TRIUMPH Over "Climate FLU" Biowarfare! ESS60 ARMOR!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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3/12/26 In today's video with Patty Greer (she's back!), we discuss the massive ongoing bio-warfare assault on humanity & the people of CO particularly with geo-engineering, electronic smog, toxin poisoning, etc., and how we are overcoming and healing from these attacks! including the incredible mitochondria healer: ESS60, C60Evo!!

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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

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WE ARE FREE !!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anyone, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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