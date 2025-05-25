5th Seal Two Witnesses (Martyrs) 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Since 1967, we're witnessed an anti-Messiah spirit arise and unite within Communists and radical Islam to fight against Western Civilization. Western civilization is falling. Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim's martyrdom are signs of a soon-coming greater martyrdom and the fall of Western Civilization. Even our moderate Muslim friends are noticing the radicalization of our youth against God, life and healthy societies. This is all part of the Fifth Seal of Revelation 6:9-11. This is our future. May God help us.