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X22 Report B 11. 23. 21.
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590 views • November 24, 2021
Ep. 2635b - The Key & Stone Is How We Take Back The Country, Strategic Military Planning
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Trump and the military have strategically be planned the take down of the [DS]. Trump need the stone, and the only way to do this was to show the people the truth to wake the people up. This is why he needed the resident in the WH. Trump continually points out what the [DS] is trying to do. The people are the stone and Trump and the military are the key, put them together and this is the storm.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Have Backup Energy Anywhere:
http://www.backupsolarbank.com
Get 25% OFF Using Promo Code BLACKFRIDAY
Trump and the military have strategically be planned the take down of the [DS]. Trump need the stone, and the only way to do this was to show the people the truth to wake the people up. This is why he needed the resident in the WH. Trump continually points out what the [DS] is trying to do. The people are the stone and Trump and the military are the key, put them together and this is the storm.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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