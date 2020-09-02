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Info Wars and Banned Video Dupe Chute; definitely puppets for the Elitists and the 1 percent...
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165 views • September 02, 2020
Banned dot Video and Info Wars are the media Pied Pipers leading everyone astray that have lost faith in the main stream media (Fox or CNN), only to be duped into voting for the very candidate that will sell out North America faster then you can say "New World Order". All their plans depend on 5G to be fully operational, further duping the masses to believe their is a Marxist movement and 5G is harmless, when in reality, there is a Totalitarian movement, led by the master Pied Piper, Donald Trump, who already endorses 5G implementation and contact tracing (See https://youtu.be/XNV0peynYI0 ). Why else would Joe Biden be selected for the opposition, guaranteeing failure? The stakes are high and the 1 percent elitists will roll over the masses like a freight train unless we all wake up and see things for what they really are, the beginning of oppressive slavery with no prosperity, stealing away your freedoms, legacies, and anything else they can squeeze out of your oppressed hide. Not to mention depopulation agendas looming over us like agenda 21, agenda 2020, agenda 2030, Lock Step, Global 2000, Georgia Guide Stones, all authored by elitist groups.
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