In the future, the biggest problem with this virus will be accountability, how many years will this last? Will the Chinese take 100 years or 200 years to pay the money and pay for the cost?

9 views 0

https://gettr.com/post/p2bhrkh3c6b 2023.03.14 In the future, the biggest problem with this virus will be accountability, how many years will this last? Will the Chinese take 100 years or 200 years to pay the money and pay for the cost? 这个病毒未来最大的问题就是追责，追多少年？中国人是100年是200年付完这个钱, 付完代价？





Keywords bioweapon ccp miles guo taiwan artemisinin covid19 gnews covid hydroxychloroquine ivermectin ccpvirus new federal state of china bgy nfsc rolf gmusic gettr hcoin himalaya exchange whisleblowers movement hpay vaccine disaster gfashion hcn hdo