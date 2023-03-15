https://gettr.com/post/p2bhrkh3c6b
2023.03.14 In the future, the biggest problem with this virus will be accountability, how many years will this last? Will the Chinese take 100 years or 200 years to pay the money and pay for the cost?
这个病毒未来最大的问题就是追责，追多少年？中国人是100年是200年付完这个钱, 付完代价？
